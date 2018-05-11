Tremonti Unleash ‘Bringer of War’ Lyric Video

Tremonti have just released a lyric video for their new song "Bringer of War"; take a look and listen in the player above.

The song comes from Tremonti's upcoming concept album, A Dying Machine, and follows on the heels of the single "Take You With Me" as well as the title track. All three songs are now available as instant grat tracks with pre-orders of the disc and a fourth song is expected to join them before the album drops on June 8. You can pre-order or stream the music right here.

A Dying Machine is a concept album, with a story conceived by Mark Tremonti while he was out on his last tour with Alter Bridge. Tremonti is working with John Shirley as the pair intend on turning the story into a full-length work of fiction. The futuristic tale is set at the turn of the next century where humans are attempting to co-exist with fabricated beings known as "vessels." The hope is that the novel will be finished to be released in coordination with the album.

Europe will get the first taste of touring from Tremonti in support of the album. A major tour launches June 17 in Florence, Italy and continues into early August. See all of the scheduled shows here.