Tremonti Release Crushing Live Video for Epic New Song ‘A World Away’

A new album brings a new tour, and Tremonti are giving fans a taste of what's to come with the new live performance release of their song "A World Away" from the band's upcoming Marching in Time album.

The live video version finds the band onstage with full stage lighting previewing the blistering new track for fans ahead of the album's release. The song definitely takes listeners on a sonic journey, building a visual with the atmospheric feedback-infused opening before transitioning into pulse-pounding heaviness with a low end chug that cuts through all else.

The band's full-throttle musicianship is definitely on display as just over a minute-and-a-half of heavy jamming passes before Mark Tremonti even delivers the first vocals. Add in certain pummeling moments, a late song guitar solo and a race to the finish and "A World Away" is certainly a track designed for the live environment. Get a closer look and listen below.

"A World Away" serves as a powerful, ear-grabbing opening statement to Tremonti's new Marching in Time album that's due on Sept. 24 via Napalm Records, and it should also perk up the audience when the band hits the road this fall. The group will kick off their touring Sept. 3 in support of the new album sharing stages with Sevendust and Daughtry and hitting a few festivals along the the way. Get touring and ticketing information via the Tremonti website.

Meanwhile, you can make sure to get your hands on the Marching in Time album by pre-ordering the set. Those doing so digitally will receive instant downloads of "A World Away" along with the previous released title track as well as "If Not for You." Pre-orders for the album are being taken here.

Tremonti, "A World Away"