Tremonti Unveil Epic ‘Marching in Time’ Title Track

Tremonti are inching closer to their next studio album, issuing the hypnotically epic "Marching in Time" title track with an artistic new performance video.

The song takes listeners on a journey with a spiraling guitar that ebbs and flows over its 7:34 run time. The clip for the song adds to the overall feel, with the video being a performance piece accentuated by artistic spirals and ink-spot imagery coloring the surroundings of the band's live take on the song.

Lyrically, the song tells the story of a father having a child during a global pandemic and preparing for life over the uncertain period. The track is currently available via streaming platforms at this location, where you can also pre-order the new Marching in Time album which is due Sept. 24 via Napalm Records.

Tremonti are also set to hit the road starting in September in support of the album. Tour dates and ticketing info can be found here. The band also just released the album's lead single, "If Not for You."

Tremonti, "Marching in Time"