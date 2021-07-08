Tremonti Announce Fifth Studio Album ‘Marching in Time’

Mark Tremonti continues to be one of the most prolific musicians of the past decade, now preparing to release the fifth studio album from his self-titled Tremonti solo band. Marching in Time is due Sept. 24.

Tremonti, who has also balanced releasing and touring in support of Alter Bridge's music over the last nine years as well, it taking a different approach with his music after diving into a conceptual release with his previous record, A Dying Machine. Though not straying from his love of hard-charging rock and metal, each song stands on its own with the upcoming set.

The past year has also factored into the songwriting with the title track serving as a nod to a father preparing to having a child during a global pandemic, an experience Tremonti underwent himself.

You can check out the full track listing and artwork below and keep an eye out for the new song "If Not for You" coming soon. Pre-orders are being taken at this location.

The album announcement comes as Tremonti prepares to hit the road with Sevendust. Dates can be found here while ticketing info can be viewed at Tremonti's website.

Tremonti, Marching in Time Artwork + Track Listing

Napalm Records

1. A World Away

2. Now and Forever

3. If Not for You

4. Thrown Further

5. Let That Be Us

6. The Last One of Us

7. In One Piece

8. Under the Sun

9. Not Afraid to Lose

10. Bleak

11. Would You Kill

12. Marching in Time

The new album is available in the following formats:

-CD Digipak

-Digital Album

-2LP Gatefold Black

-2LP Gatefold Marbled White / Black + Bonus Track (Band Store Only – limited to 500)

-2LP Gatefold Sun Yellow + Bonus Track (Band Store Only – limited to 500)

-2LP Gatefold Crystal Clear + Bonus Track (Band Store Only – limited to 500)

-2LP Gatefold Pink Transparent (Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)

-Die-Hard Edition: 2LP Marble Transparent Black + Guitar Pick + Print (Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)

-Deluxe Box: Flag, Wristband & More! (Napalm Mailorder Only – limited to 500)

*Additional formats will be available via individual retailers.