After keeping busy and fans entertained with some special livestream events, Sevendust have made additional plans to stay on the road this year, having just announced a headlining U.S. September tour with support coming from Tremonti and Lydia Can't Breathe.

The band, who released their 13th album, Blood & Stone, last year, already have a socially distanced run on the books this summer for late June through early July. It all begins again on Sept. 3 with a festival stop in Pryor, Oklahoma, with another 16 shows before the tour concludes Sept. 26 in Orlando, Florida, with another festival appearance.

Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti will be taking his solo group out on the jaunt and will also be onstage at just one of the four scheduled festival gigs that dot the routing, which is concentrated in eastern half of the country. Time will tell if the new music he's working on will have materialized into a new album by the time the tour kicks off.

Tickets for the September tour go on sale on Friday (July 18), so keep an eye on the Sevendust website to snag yours when they're available.

Sevendust, Tremonti + Lydia Can't Breathe 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sevendust

Sept. 03 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma (no Lydia Can't Breathe)

Sept. 04 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theater

Sept. 05 - Springfield, Mo. @ The Blue Note

Sept. 07 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

Sept. 08 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology

Sept. 09 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Sept. 10 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest (Sevendust only)

Sept. 11 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 13 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Sept. 15 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

Sept. 18 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

Sept. 20 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theater AC

Sept. 21 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Sept. 22 - Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room

Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life (Sevendust only)

Sept. 25 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

Sept. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock (Sevendust only)