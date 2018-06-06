Trivium have been working tirelessly to support their latest album, 2017's The Sin and the Sentence, and have just announced another headlining North American jaunt, this time with support coming from Avatar and Light the Torch.

The run finds the tour package hitting 25 cities over a one-month span, starting things off in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 3. Tickets go on sale on June 8 at 10AM local time and VIP packages are available now. For more ticketing information, head to Trivium's website and for a list of stops, check below.

"North America! The last North American and European runs were the greatest Trivium tours we had ever experienced," said Trivium. "Now how do we top it? We follow up with more songs from our extensive eight-record catalogue, a massive production and setlist, and two more of our favorite bands on earth: Avatar and Light the Torch. See you all soon."

Sweden's theatrical outfit Avatar will be touring behind their seventh record, Avatar Country while Light the Torch (featuring erstwhile Killswitch Engage singer Howard Jones) are promoting Revival, their first album under the new moniker after changing the name from Devil You Know. Both albums were released earlier this year.

Trivium 2018 North American Tour Dates With Avatar + Light the Torch

Oct. 03 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz Ybor

Oct. 04 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater

Oct. 05 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Oct. 06 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Oct. 08 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

Oct. 09 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom

Oct. 11 — Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Oct. 12 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Oct. 13 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Electric Factory

Oct. 14 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Oct. 16 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Oct. 17 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct. 19 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 20 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's Nightclub

Oct. 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Oct. 22 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live

Oct. 23 — Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary

Oct. 25 — Edmonton, Alberta @ The Ranch Roadhouse

Oct. 26 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theater

Oct. 28 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

Oct. 29 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

Oct. 30 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 31 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 02 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Nov. 03 — Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre

