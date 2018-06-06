Trivium Plot Fall 2018 North American Tour With Avatar + Light the Torch
Trivium have been working tirelessly to support their latest album, 2017's The Sin and the Sentence, and have just announced another headlining North American jaunt, this time with support coming from Avatar and Light the Torch.
The run finds the tour package hitting 25 cities over a one-month span, starting things off in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 3. Tickets go on sale on June 8 at 10AM local time and VIP packages are available now. For more ticketing information, head to Trivium's website and for a list of stops, check below.
"North America! The last North American and European runs were the greatest Trivium tours we had ever experienced," said Trivium. "Now how do we top it? We follow up with more songs from our extensive eight-record catalogue, a massive production and setlist, and two more of our favorite bands on earth: Avatar and Light the Torch. See you all soon."
Sweden's theatrical outfit Avatar will be touring behind their seventh record, Avatar Country while Light the Torch (featuring erstwhile Killswitch Engage singer Howard Jones) are promoting Revival, their first album under the new moniker after changing the name from Devil You Know. Both albums were released earlier this year.
Trivium 2018 North American Tour Dates With Avatar + Light the Torch
Oct. 03 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz Ybor
Oct. 04 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater
Oct. 05 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Oct. 06 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
Oct. 08 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts
Oct. 09 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom
Oct. 11 — Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
Oct. 12 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Oct. 13 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Electric Factory
Oct. 14 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Oct. 16 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Oct. 17 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct. 19 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Oct. 20 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's Nightclub
Oct. 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Oct. 22 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live
Oct. 23 — Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary
Oct. 25 — Edmonton, Alberta @ The Ranch Roadhouse
Oct. 26 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theater
Oct. 28 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
Oct. 29 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO
Oct. 30 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 31 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Nov. 02 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Nov. 03 — Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre
