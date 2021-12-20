This week, musicians including Trivium frontman Matt Heafy and Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows are mourning the death of vocal coach Ron Anderson.

Anderson, a "voice trainer to the stars," operated the vocal coaching system Voixtek and worked with various rock and metal vocalists during his career.

While his death has not yet been acknowledged on the Voixtek website, both Heafy and Shadows shared the news on Sunday (Dec. 19) via their social media pages.

See theirs and other tributes from musicians down toward the bottom of this post.

"Rest In Peace to Ron Anderson," Heafy said, adding that the instructor "saved my career and life. My heart and condolences go out to [his] entire family — especially every artist he's ever trained."

Heafy went on to call Anderson, whom he first learned about from Shadows, "one of the most caring, sweet, genuine, talented, knowledgeable people I've had had the privilege of learning from."

Shadows explained that it was after A7X's 2003 album Waking the Fallen that he first sought Anderson's help and subsequently formed "a beautiful friendship with a man I deeply admired. He would do anything for his students. If we were in Europe or Asia and I needed him before a show he would get up at all hours, jump on FaceTime and warm me up. He did this for everyone."

Shadows added, "He was easily one the most important people in my career and I spent more time in lessons with him than maybe even my own family. He was a master of his craft."

Anderson also worked with rock singers such as Axl Rose, Chris Cornell, Myles Kennedy and Ozzy Osbourne, plus pop vocalists such as The Weeknd, Adele, Alicia Keys and many more.

Anderson was 75 years old. As of this posting, a cause of death has not been made public.

Matt Heafy, Trivium

M. Shadows, Avenged Sevenfold

Rudy Sarzo, Quiet Riot

Monte Pittman, Ministry

Eddie Donovan

Watch: Matt Heafy Vocal Class With Singing Coach Ron Anderson