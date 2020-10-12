Trivium Announce ‘Deepest Cuts II’ Livestream Show

Trivium continue to find ways to connect with their fans during the pandemic, announcing "The Deepest Cuts II" livestream coming Oct. 24.

The band is digging deeper into their catalog to play some material that's not necessarily always turning up in shows, delivering fans this rare opportunity to catch the songs performed live from their rehearsal room in Orlando, Florida.

The show will take place at 3PM ET / 12N PT on Saturday, Oct. 24 and will be free to the viewing public. In addition, the band will have a special merch drop to accompany the show.

"We are taking you back into our jam room to give you more deep cuts that we rarely play and a few we have never played before," the band says. "If you have ever wanted to be a fly on the wall for one of our practices, this is your chance. Get in the chat and talk to us and Trivium fans all over the world as we run through another unique set."

Trivium are also allowing the fans to choose the order in which they want to hear the songs that comprise the set list.

The show will stream from Matt Heafy's Twitch channel. Make sure to connect here.

This will be the band's third livestreamed performance of 2020, following their global concert event "A Light or a Distant Mirror" and the first installment of "The Deepest Cuts" series.

This will be the last livestream for a while, as the group is in the process of building their new Hangar HQ. Once that's complete, they'll return in 2021 with more high quality streaming content from the new location.

And while there is some fun in being surprised by the set list, for those who want to know exactly what the band intends to play during the "Deepest Cuts II" show, check out the list of songs below the admat for the livestreamed concert.

Trivium, "The Deepest Cuts II"

Trivium

Trivium, "The Deepest Cuts II" Set List

"Wake (The End is Nigh)"

"The Calamity"

"Drowning in Slow Motion"

"Insurrection"

"Declaration"

"Drowning in the Sound"

"Cease All Your Fire"

"Incineration: The Broken World"

"And Sadness Will Sear"

"Broken One"

"Washing Me Away in the Tides"

"Falling to Grey"