Trivium Release Anthemic Song ‘Feast of Fire,’ Announce New Album

Trivium have announced yet another new album, In the Court of the Dragon. The record will be Trivium’s second of the pandemic age, following April 2020’s What the Dead Men Say.

Along with the album announcement, Trivium have released a new song, “Feast of Fire.” The anthemic, mid-tempo song showcases the bass chops of Paolo Gregoletto and the vocal range of Matt Heafy, while Corey Beaulieu delivers a sick solo and drummer Alex Bent anchors the track with dynamic drumming.

"There's always that one song you aren't expecting when you begin writing a new album," says Gregoletto about the song. "It could be a riff written on the spot in the rehearsal space, a lyric that pairs just right with a melody, or in the case of 'Feast Of Fire,' sitting right there in front of us in the middle of a demo that Corey brought in. We were well into pre-production at Full Sail when we all decided that something about the demo we had tracked was good but could be even better. Our producer Josh Wilbur even had in his notes: 'Bridge is special, maybe so special it needs its own song.' We tore the song apart and began again on the spot."

He continues, “After all these years, I'm still blown away at how a song can really appear out of thin air and take the album to a place you weren't expecting. Those are the moments we are always looking for when making a record."

Matt Heafy adds, "While the music of In The Court Of The Dragon was taking shape, we knew we needed epic artwork of the type that you might see on the wall of an important museum from a long dead renaissance master. After extensive research, we found one of the few living artists who is capable of creating artwork like Caravaggio and Gentileschi — painter Mathieu Nozieres. Mathieu took our song title and created an original oil painting on canvas unlike anything we could have ever imagined. It's so staggeringly breathtaking and epic and it looks like what the song and album sounds like."

Check out the video for “Feast of Fire” below along with the track listing and album art for In the Court of the Dragon. To pre-order the record, which is due Oct. 8, click here.

Trivium, "Feast of Fire" [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Trivium, In the Court of the Dragon Artwork + Track Listing:

Roadrunner

"X"

"In the Court of the Dragon"

"Like a Sword Over Damocles"

"Feast of Fire"

"A Crisis of Revelation"

"The Shadow of the Abattoir"

"No Way Back Just Through"

"Fall Into Your Hands"

"From Dawn To Decadence"

"The Phalanx"