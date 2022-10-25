Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers ’90s Hit Featured in Disney Film ‘Cars’

Metal bandleader and dad Matt Heafy from Trivium has done all metal parents a favor by covering "Life Is a Highway," the big song from Disney's hit movie Cars. The new heavy recording is latest version of the 1991 Tom Cochrane song, made more famous by Rascal Flatt's cover in the worldwide movie sensation Cars in 2005.

Heafy says he decided to cover the song for his young son, Akira. Akira is almost 5 years old, and one half of twins that Heafy and his wife had in November of 2018.

The cover of "Life is a Highway," the most popular song from one of the most popular kid's movie franchises ever, is not the first children's related project that Heafy has taken on. Earlier this year, Heafy was part of the team that released "Ibaraki and Friends," a rhyming picture book of Japanese folktales for children. An Ibararki and Friends lullaby CD was also released in conjunction with the book.

It's also not Heafy's first attempt at a cover song, as he's thrived with covers through his social media in recent years. The singer jumped on the two biggest song trends coming out of this year's Stranger Things season by covering Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" in style of Metallica's "Master of Puppets." And he and Ten Second Songs guru Anthony Vincent recently challenged themselves to cover Blink-182 in 20 Different Styles. See the video for that and stream his cover of "Life is a Highway," below.

Trivium's Matt Heafy Covers "Life Is a Highway" From Disney Movie Cars

Anthony Vincent + Matt Heafy Cover Blink-182's "Dammit" in 20 Different Styles