Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers Viral Kate Bush Song ‘Running Up That Hill’ in Style of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’

There appears to be no end to Stranger Things pushing popular '80s songs back into the mainstream. In fact, popular YouTuber Anthony Vincent is bringing the recent surges of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets" to its natural melding, performing Bush's classic as if it were performed like the Metallica killer cut. And he's got some help with this project, pulling it social media savvy Trivium frontman Matt Heafy and acclaimed YouTube shredder Stevie T to assist.

Vincent, who made his name performing various styles of popular hit songs, can expertly adapt a more menacing vocal approach to bring a put a fresh stamp on Bush's moody '80s standout. But it's Heafy who brings it all together, first rocking out some Metallica-esque riffs on guitar, before stepping up to the mic himself to join Vincent's vocals with a more throaty rough vocal approach.

The majority of the video finds the two musicians expertly adapting Bush's hit and making it a thrashy song that would fit perfectly within Metallica's catalog. But just when you think it's as good as it's gonna get, fellow YouTube guitar sensation Stevie T chimes in with some blistering soloing to finish out the song.

Both Metallica and Kate Bush have been on the receiving end of the so-called Stranger Things bump this summer. Bush's "Running Up That Hill" has climbed into the Top 5 on the Alternative Chart and hit the Top 10 at Top 40 radio, while Metallica's "Master of Puppets" is back climbing the Active Rock chart after its pivotal inclusion in the most recent season finale of the Netflix series. The song also hit Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first time ever.

Kudos to Vincent, Heafy and Stevie T for bringing this nostalgic renaissance of two great songs to its natural conclusion. Check out the video below.

Anthony Vincent, Matt Heafy + Stevie T Cover 'Running Up That Hill" in the Style of "Master of Puppets"