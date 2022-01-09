Trivium’s Matt Heafy and Testament’s Chuck Billy Team Up on ‘Behold Our Power’

Trivium vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy and Testament's Chuck Billy have collaborated on the new track "Behold Our Power." The song is the official anthem for Polish music festival "Mystic Festival." You can check out the song below.

Mystic Festival will take place from June 2-4 at the Gdansk Shipyard in Gdansk, Poland. Judas Priest, Mastodon, Code Orange and more have been booked for the event. Interestingly, Trivium is not slated to perform. You can learn more about the Mystic Festival here.

Listen to "Behold Our Power"

In other Trivium news, the band have partnered with the Elder Scrolls Online video game on a music video for In the Court of the Dragon single "The Phalanx." In The Court of the Dragon was released via Roadrunner Records last October and follows 2020's What the Dead Men Say.

As for Testament news, the North American leg of the Bay Strikes Back Tour, featuring the band with Exodus and Death Angel, has been postponed until later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.