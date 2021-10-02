Trivium Partner With ‘Elder Scrolls’ Video Game on Epic ‘The Phalanx’ Video
Trivium have partnered with the Elder Scrolls Online video game on an epic music video for their latest In the Court of the Dragon single, "The Phalanx."
The song, which comes on the heels on the forthcoming album's title track and "Feast of Fire," is another tour de force of heavy metal, exploring a number of subgenres and expertly tying all these sounds together.
"'The Phalanx' was like an old muscle car sitting in the driveway with no engine. It was a demo from Shogun that had the middle section removed for another song ('Torn Between Scylla and Charybdis'), demoed again on Silence in the Snow but ultimately scrapped, and now it has found its home on the new album," bassist Paolo Gregoletto said of the song's origins.
"Once we knew the album was going in a more epic, proggy direction, I immediately thought of the song and pitched the idea to the others. With a few minor changes to some chorus parts, a brand middle section, and the orchestrations from Ihsahn, 'The Phalanx' was reborn. It's got a lot of new and old riffs and I think you should dig this if you liked Shogun," he continued.
The video features a mix of performance footage shot inside Trivium's airplane hangar headquarters and epic battles from Elder Scrolls Online. Watch it toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics below, courtesy of Genius.
In the Court of the Dragon, Trivium's landmark 10th album, will be released on Oct. 8 on Roadrunner Records. Pre-order your copy here.
Trivium, "The Phalanx" Lyrics
Within the thrill, amidst the kill
One against all, soon blood will spill
We cannot wait to make your pain
We are the burn inside your brain
Herding the weak to fire
Scorching the fleeing liars
Witness the dying saboteurs
Carcasses washed upon the shores
Don't let this take me
Split me wide open
Rip me from the stars
Burn the bridge
Take the ash
Scatter deceptiveness
We are the ones who led the way
This path to hell and misery
An endless war, a hollow cause
When we all die, we'll see no gods
Herding the weak to fire
Scorching the fleeing liars
Witness the dying saboteurs
Carcasses washed upon the shores
Don't let this take me
Split me wide open
Rip me from the stars
Burn the bridge
Take the ash
Scatter deceptiveness
I'm the source
Of your hate
Only yourself to blame
Dying
Dying once seemed so heroic to me
Giving this body for a people in need
Now I realize there is nothing to see
Nothing but dirt and decay
Decay
Decay
Dying
Dying once seemed so heroic to me
Giving this body for a people in need
Now I realize there is nothing to see
Nothing but dirt and decay
Decay
Decay
Don't let this take me
Split me wide open
Rip me from the stars
Don't let this take me
Split me wide open
Rip me from the stars
Don't let this take me
Split me wide open
Rip me from the stars
If they should take me
Then may they break me
Kill me, burn me
But I'll stay torched into the heart
Don't let this take me
Split me wide open
Rip me from the stars
Don't let this take me
Split me wide open
Rip me from the stars
If they should take me
Then may they break me
Kill me, burn me
But I'll stay torched into the heart