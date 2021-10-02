Trivium Partner With ‘Elder Scrolls’ Video Game on Epic ‘The Phalanx’ Video

Trivium have partnered with the Elder Scrolls Online video game on an epic music video for their latest In the Court of the Dragon single, "The Phalanx."

The song, which comes on the heels on the forthcoming album's title track and "Feast of Fire," is another tour de force of heavy metal, exploring a number of subgenres and expertly tying all these sounds together.

"'The Phalanx' was like an old muscle car sitting in the driveway with no engine. It was a demo from Shogun that had the middle section removed for another song ('Torn Between Scylla and Charybdis'), demoed again on Silence in the Snow but ultimately scrapped, and now it has found its home on the new album," bassist Paolo Gregoletto said of the song's origins.

"Once we knew the album was going in a more epic, proggy direction, I immediately thought of the song and pitched the idea to the others. With a few minor changes to some chorus parts, a brand middle section, and the orchestrations from Ihsahn, 'The Phalanx' was reborn. It's got a lot of new and old riffs and I think you should dig this if you liked Shogun," he continued.

The video features a mix of performance footage shot inside Trivium's airplane hangar headquarters and epic battles from Elder Scrolls Online. Watch it toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics below, courtesy of Genius.

In the Court of the Dragon, Trivium's landmark 10th album, will be released on Oct. 8 on Roadrunner Records. Pre-order your copy here.

Trivium, "The Phalanx" Lyrics

Within the thrill, amidst the kill

One against all, soon blood will spill

We cannot wait to make your pain

We are the burn inside your brain Herding the weak to fire

Scorching the fleeing liars

Witness the dying saboteurs

Carcasses washed upon the shores Don't let this take me

Split me wide open

Rip me from the stars Burn the bridge

Take the ash

Scatter deceptiveness We are the ones who led the way

This path to hell and misery

An endless war, a hollow cause

When we all die, we'll see no gods Herding the weak to fire

Scorching the fleeing liars

Witness the dying saboteurs

Carcasses washed upon the shores

Don't let this take me

Split me wide open

Rip me from the stars Burn the bridge

Take the ash

Scatter deceptiveness I'm the source

Of your hate

Only yourself to blame Dying

Dying once seemed so heroic to me

Giving this body for a people in need

Now I realize there is nothing to see

Nothing but dirt and decay Decay

Decay Dying

Dying once seemed so heroic to me

Giving this body for a people in need

Now I realize there is nothing to see

Nothing but dirt and decay

Decay

Decay Don't let this take me

Split me wide open

Rip me from the stars Don't let this take me

Split me wide open

Rip me from the stars Don't let this take me

Split me wide open

Rip me from the stars If they should take me

Then may they break me

Kill me, burn me

But I'll stay torched into the heart Don't let this take me

Split me wide open

Rip me from the stars Don't let this take me

Split me wide open

Rip me from the stars

If they should take me

Then may they break me

Kill me, burn me

But I'll stay torched into the heart

Trivium, "The Phalanx" Music Video