EDM Meets Metal on Turmion Katilot’s Horn-Pumping New Song ‘Hengita’

After releasing their ninth album, Global Warning, last year, Finland's veteran purveyors of EDM-meets-metal, Turmion Kätilöt are back with the horn-pumping new single, "Hengitä."

The band formed in 2003 and has progressed from metal-leaning industrial music to a fully-fledged hybrid merging European dance club beats with heaving, metallic rhythmic shifts and gravely, black metal-esque vocals. At one point, Turmion Kätilöt even counted vocalist Spellgoth amongst its ranks before he left to join black metal battalion Horna in 2009.

With "Hengitä," which translates to "Breathe," the group turns in another dynamic, rave dance-provoking track ride with melodic synth touches, an energetic, stomping beat and there's even a loose breakdown of sorts and some double kick drum fury to round out the metal edge.

“As long as the head is on the surface, you are forced to breathe — the only option to stop it is to drown in your own pity and grief. Breathing is easier than arguing against. Surrender is not an option. Death is obligatory and everything good and evil before that is necessary", commented vocalist MC Raaka Pee.

Watch the music video for "Hengitä" below and, just a heads up, it's NSFW. It involves latex suits, sexually suggestive foods, and licking a tiny, bloody cheese grater.

Turmion Kätilöt will be on tour in Europe throughout the rest of this year with dates on the books for 2022 as well. See all of those upcoming stops here.

Turmion Kätilöt, "Hengitä" Music Video (NSFW)

Nuclear Blast