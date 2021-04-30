Twenty One Pilots Conjure Emo Magic on New Song ‘Choker’

Twenty One Pilots released a new song called "Choker" on Friday (April 30), the tune emerging as the second single so far from the band's upcoming sixth studio album, Scaled and Icy, out on May 21.

Always ones to commit to a stylized theme each album cycle, the Mark C. Eshleman-directed music video for "Choker" finds lead singer Tyler Joseph doing his aloof coo in a toy store staffed by drummer Josh Dun. Magical aspects soon reveal themselves, centered around a tiny toy dragon that calls to mind the illustrated serpent on the Scaled and Icy album cover.

Scaled and Icy was mostly written and produced by Joseph over the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dun handled his drum parts remotely, with the duo doing the lion's share of their collaborating in virtual recording sessions. As one might expect from a record conceived during 2020, the final product taps into themes of anxiety, loneliness, boredom and doubt.

Twenty One Pilots first announced Scaled and Icy earlier this month with the effort's opening single, "Shy Away." A virtual concert supporting the album, Twenty One Pilots – Livestream Experience, is scheduled to air on May 21 at 8PM ET. Get tickets and info here.

Twenty One Pilots, "Choker" Lyrics

I don't bother anyone

Nervous when I stand

Choking on the circumstance

Only smoking secondhand

Cut us open, spread us out

Dry us in the sand

Lay the fibers side-by-side

And you'll begin to understand I know it's over

I was born a choker

Nobody's coming for me.

...coming for me I don't bother anyone

Never make demands

Choking on the circumstance

Self-sabotage is a sweet romance

Seems like all I'm worth is what

I'm able to withstand

Sooner I can realize

That pain is just a middle man. I know it's over

I was born a choker

Nobody's coming for me. I see no volunteers

to co-sign on my fears

I'll sign on the line

Alone. I'm gonna change my circumstance

I know I need to move right now

'cause... I know it's over

I was born a choker

Nobody's coming for me.

(only smoking secondhand) Like a little splinter

buried in your skin

Someone else can carve it out

But when you've got the pin

It hurts a little less

and you can even push it further in

When your body's screaming out

Trust your mind's listening.

Like a silhouette that you can barely see

As the shadow casts upon the ground

where you'll eventually

lay forever, but the day goes on

the sun moves behind you

You get taller, bolder, stronger,

and the rear-view only blinds you

Twenty One Pilots, "Choker" Video