Twenty One Pilots Conjure Emo Magic on New Song ‘Choker’
Twenty One Pilots released a new song called "Choker" on Friday (April 30), the tune emerging as the second single so far from the band's upcoming sixth studio album, Scaled and Icy, out on May 21.
Always ones to commit to a stylized theme each album cycle, the Mark C. Eshleman-directed music video for "Choker" finds lead singer Tyler Joseph doing his aloof coo in a toy store staffed by drummer Josh Dun. Magical aspects soon reveal themselves, centered around a tiny toy dragon that calls to mind the illustrated serpent on the Scaled and Icy album cover.
Watch the video and read the lyrics to "Choker" down toward the bottom of this post.
Scaled and Icy was mostly written and produced by Joseph over the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dun handled his drum parts remotely, with the duo doing the lion's share of their collaborating in virtual recording sessions. As one might expect from a record conceived during 2020, the final product taps into themes of anxiety, loneliness, boredom and doubt.
Twenty One Pilots first announced Scaled and Icy earlier this month with the effort's opening single, "Shy Away." A virtual concert supporting the album, Twenty One Pilots – Livestream Experience, is scheduled to air on May 21 at 8PM ET. Get tickets and info here.
Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.
Twenty One Pilots, "Choker" Lyrics
I don't bother anyone
Nervous when I stand
Choking on the circumstance
Only smoking secondhand
Cut us open, spread us out
Dry us in the sand
Lay the fibers side-by-side
And you'll begin to understand
I know it's over
I was born a choker
Nobody's coming for me.
...coming for me
I don't bother anyone
Never make demands
Choking on the circumstance
Self-sabotage is a sweet romance
Seems like all I'm worth is what
I'm able to withstand
Sooner I can realize
That pain is just a middle man.
I know it's over
I was born a choker
Nobody's coming for me.
I see no volunteers
to co-sign on my fears
I'll sign on the line
Alone.
I'm gonna change my circumstance
I know I need to move right now
'cause...
I know it's over
I was born a choker
Nobody's coming for me.
(only smoking secondhand)
Like a little splinter
buried in your skin
Someone else can carve it out
But when you've got the pin
It hurts a little less
and you can even push it further in
When your body's screaming out
Trust your mind's listening.
Like a silhouette that you can barely see
As the shadow casts upon the ground
where you'll eventually
lay forever, but the day goes on
the sun moves behind you
You get taller, bolder, stronger,
and the rear-view only blinds you