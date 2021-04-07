Twenty One Pilots Reveal New Song ‘Shy Away,’ Announce New Album + Livestream

It's a big day for Twenty One Pilots fans with the confirmation of a new album, the release of a new song and video for "Shy Away" and the announcement of an upcoming livestream event.

Though issuing the stand alone singles "Level of Concern" and "Christmas Saves the Year" in 2020, Twenty One Pilots are now fully back with the upcoming album Scaled and Icy now set for a May 21 street date via Fueled By Ramen.

To get the ball rolling on the new record, fans can check out the lead single "Shy Away," a catchy track that digs into the idea of shedding your modesty and taking the encouragement to live a more confident life. The lyrics for the song as well as the Miles & AJ-directed video can be viewed below and you can pick up the track here.

Twenty One Pilots, "Shy Away" lyrics

When I get home,

You better not be there

We're placing bets you won't

Shed your modesty

And the only thing to leave behind

Is your own skin on the floor Don't you shy away

Manifest a ceiling when you shy away

Searching for that feeling

Just like an 'I Love You'

That isn't words

Like a song he wrote

that's never heard

Don't you shh... When you get home

You barely recognize the pictures they

put in a frame

'Cause you shed your modesty

Don't circle the track

Take what you have

and leave your skin on the floor. Don't you shy away

Manifest a ceiling when you shy away

Searching for that feeling

Just like an 'I Love You'

That isn't words

Like a song he wrote

that's never heard When I get home

Boy, you better not be there

You're long gone

Shed your modesty

Don't circle the track

Just break the cycle in half

and leave your skin on the floor. Don't you shy away

Manifest a ceiling when you shy away

Searching for that feeling

Just like an 'I Love You'

That isn't words

Like a song he wrote

that's never heard that's never heard... an 'I Love You'

That isn't words

Like a song he wrote

that's never heard Don't you shy away.

As for Scaled and Icy, the album written and largely produced over the past year by singer Tyler Joseph during the pandemic. Meanwhile, drummer Josh Dun handled his drum parts from across the country, with the pair doing most of their collaborating via virtual sessions. As you might expect in a record mostly conceived during 2020, it taps into themes of anxiety, loneliness, boredom and doubt. The track listing and artwork can be viewed at the bottom of this post, while pre-orders are currently underway at this location.

And, in anticipation of the new record, Twenty One Pilots have announced their first ever global streaming event. The Twenty One Pilots One Night Only Livestream Experience will take place Friday, May 21 at 8PM ET. The show will include a career-spanning setlist along with the live debut of new material from the Scaled and Icy album. Ticketing details can be found here.

Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy Album Artwork + Track Listing

Fueled By Ramen

1. Good Day

2. Choker

3. Shy Away

4. The Outside

5. Saturday

6. Never Take It

7. Mulberry Street

8. Formidable

9. Bounce Man

10. No Chances

11. Redecorate

Twenty One Pilots, One Night Only Livestream Experience

