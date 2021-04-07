Twenty One Pilots Reveal New Song ‘Shy Away,’ Announce New Album + Livestream
It's a big day for Twenty One Pilots fans with the confirmation of a new album, the release of a new song and video for "Shy Away" and the announcement of an upcoming livestream event.
Though issuing the stand alone singles "Level of Concern" and "Christmas Saves the Year" in 2020, Twenty One Pilots are now fully back with the upcoming album Scaled and Icy now set for a May 21 street date via Fueled By Ramen.
To get the ball rolling on the new record, fans can check out the lead single "Shy Away," a catchy track that digs into the idea of shedding your modesty and taking the encouragement to live a more confident life. The lyrics for the song as well as the Miles & AJ-directed video can be viewed below and you can pick up the track here.
Twenty One Pilots, "Shy Away" lyrics
When I get home,
You better not be there
We're placing bets you won't
Shed your modesty
And the only thing to leave behind
Is your own skin on the floor
Don't you shy away
Manifest a ceiling when you shy away
Searching for that feeling
Just like an 'I Love You'
That isn't words
Like a song he wrote
that's never heard
Don't you shh...
When you get home
You barely recognize the pictures they
put in a frame
'Cause you shed your modesty
Don't circle the track
Take what you have
and leave your skin on the floor.
Don't you shy away
Manifest a ceiling when you shy away
Searching for that feeling
Just like an 'I Love You'
That isn't words
Like a song he wrote
that's never heard
When I get home
Boy, you better not be there
You're long gone
Shed your modesty
Don't circle the track
Just break the cycle in half
and leave your skin on the floor.
Don't you shy away
Manifest a ceiling when you shy away
Searching for that feeling
Just like an 'I Love You'
That isn't words
Like a song he wrote
that's never heard
that's never heard...
an 'I Love You'
That isn't words
Like a song he wrote
that's never heard
Don't you shy away.
Twenty One Pilots, "Shy Away"
As for Scaled and Icy, the album written and largely produced over the past year by singer Tyler Joseph during the pandemic. Meanwhile, drummer Josh Dun handled his drum parts from across the country, with the pair doing most of their collaborating via virtual sessions. As you might expect in a record mostly conceived during 2020, it taps into themes of anxiety, loneliness, boredom and doubt. The track listing and artwork can be viewed at the bottom of this post, while pre-orders are currently underway at this location.
And, in anticipation of the new record, Twenty One Pilots have announced their first ever global streaming event. The Twenty One Pilots One Night Only Livestream Experience will take place Friday, May 21 at 8PM ET. The show will include a career-spanning setlist along with the live debut of new material from the Scaled and Icy album. Ticketing details can be found here.
Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy Album Artwork + Track Listing
1. Good Day
2. Choker
3. Shy Away
4. The Outside
5. Saturday
6. Never Take It
7. Mulberry Street
8. Formidable
9. Bounce Man
10. No Chances
11. Redecorate