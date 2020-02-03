How do you rock? Odds are, Facebook has a "group" for it. The social media giant put an emphasis on the social nature of their business, hyping "Facebook Groups" during their Super Bowl ad, which featured musical assistance from none other than Twisted Sister.

The 1984 anthem "I Wanna Rock" was used as the spot cleverly rolled out all sorts of Facebook groups tied to "rock" in one form or another. We see members of the Table Rock Lake group, the Moab Rock climbers, Experimental Rocketry and even a Rocky Balboa Go the Distance group featuring Chris Rock ... huh? No worries, Rock is soon joined by Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone, at the top of the famous Philadelphia steps. See the ad in full below.

"I Wanna Rock" appeared on Twisted Sister's 1984 album, Stay Hungry. Though it didn't exactly rock the Billboard charts (peaking at No. 68 on the Hot 100), it was an MTV staple that helped make the band a name as video superstars.

The "I Wanna Rock" clip features the return of the "We're Not Gonna Take It" metal-fearing father played by Animal House's Mark Metcalf, while another Animal House alum, Stephen Furst, is ready to shoot down any protest as a school principal. You can catch that video below as well.

Twisted Sister played their final farewell on Nov. 12, 2016. However, singer Dee Snider continued beyond the band issuing the solo album For the Love of Metal in 2018. Of late, Snider has been working on a new novel.

Facebook Groups Ad

Twisted Sister, "I Wanna Rock"