Twiztid’s New Song ‘Envy’ With Ice Nine Kills Singer Will Not Escape Your Brain
Get ready for a killer combination that's set to reside in your brain for awhile as Twiztid are dropping a new song with special guest Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills exclusively here at Loudwire. You can hear the infectious new rocker "Envy" and check out its corresponding video and a behind-the-scenes photo gallery below.
It's clear this match was tailor-made as the duo of Jamie Madrox and Monoxide, their drummer Drayven and Charnas are all having a good time that translates into the music and video. And the fun doesn't stop there with Fozzy's Rich Ward adding some sizzling guitar playing to the track as well.
“I’m excited for people to be mad at us because they can’t get this song out of their heads!" says Drayven of the song, while Charnas is stoked that the long-in-the-works collaboration finally came to fruition: "Ever since we shared the stage with them on the last Warped Tour, we knew that at some point we would need to collaborate with the like-minded horror fanatics known to the world as, Twiztid. This sick idea has finally become a reality..."
Johnny Andrews, who produced the track, says, "I love the way the guys in Twiztid have their own unique take on songwriting. The raps are always killer and the lyrics offer a fresh perspective I really appreciate. 'Envy' was a great example where two different worlds collided and the result was something that I’m really proud of.”
For the the video, the band turned to director Myles Erfurth to create the mysterious world that features a string of disappearances under bizarre circumstances.
Jamie Madrox tells us, "It's been a good long while since we've filmed a video with a director. Myles has an eye for film and a cinematic vision, so I rest assured we're in good hands."
"Once again I think we have outdone ourselves. We’ve created something that we think you’ll truly be blown away by. We are thrilled to have Spencer on the track, we knew this was something that needed to happen when we met in 2018," adds Monoxide.
"Envy" is featured on Twiztid's upcoming album Unlikely Prescription that's set to arrive on Sept. 10 via their Majik Ninja Entertainment label. Pre-orders will start on June 25, but for now you can pick up "Envy" via the platform of your choosing here.
Check out the song's lyrics, video and a behind-the-scenes photo gallery from the "Envy" video shoot below. And look for the band returning to the road in October. A handful of dates have been announced with tickets available here.
Twiztid Featuring Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas, "Envy" Lyrics
There's a suffering that's driving you mad
Ya hate the way they have what you never had
Something bigger better out of your class
You can taste it off the tip of your tongue
What it's like to be the favorite son
There's no telling what you'll do to become
The ones
You aren't
Say what you want
The jealousy's absolute
You've already got
The claws digging into you
Hopelessly green
Like the sickness you feed
The greed never leaves
It just lies and deceives
believe me
this envy
Is gonna be the end
You want what they got
But like it or not
Believe me
This Envy
Is gonna be the end of you
You're chasing their clout
Ya cheer when they're down
It's deadly
This envy
Is gonna be the end of you
Greed is your god
Is your god
Believe me
This Envy
Is gonna be the end of you
You never get enough
Get Enough
It's deadly
This envy
Is gonna be the end of you
We're not talkin ‘bout passion
But the envy
What it really is
What it can be
Don't shoot the messenger
Who I am
What I got to say
Or really who sent me
We on a mission
To clear the air
Till its purified
Say what you will
But our love for this music will never die
To the envious hearts
To you we reply
Say what you want
The jealousy's absolute
You've already got
The claws digging into you
Hopelessly green
Like the sickness you feed
The greed never leaves
It just lies and deceives
You want what they got
But like it or not
Believe me
This Envy
Is gonna be the end of you
You're chasing their clout
Ya cheer when they're down
It's deadly
This envy
Is gonna be the end of you
Greed is your god
Is your god
Believe me
This Envy
Is gonna be the end of you
You never get enough
Get Enough
It's deadly
This envy
Is gonna be the end of you
Rotting away
So bitter the taste
Feed on the hate
Til you get what you want
Then you want something else
You want what they got
But like it or not
Believe me
This Envy
Is gonna be the end
You want what they got
But like it or not
Believe me
This Envy
Is gonna be the end of you
You're chasing their clout
Ya cheer when they're down
It's deadly
This envy
Is gonna be the end of you
Greed is your god
Is your god
Believe me
This Envy
Is gonna be the end of you
You never get enough
Get Enough
It's deadly
This envy
Is gonna be the end of you