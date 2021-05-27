Twiztid’s New Song ‘Envy’ With Ice Nine Kills Singer Will Not Escape Your Brain

Get ready for a killer combination that's set to reside in your brain for awhile as Twiztid are dropping a new song with special guest Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills exclusively here at Loudwire. You can hear the infectious new rocker "Envy" and check out its corresponding video and a behind-the-scenes photo gallery below.

It's clear this match was tailor-made as the duo of Jamie Madrox and Monoxide, their drummer Drayven and Charnas are all having a good time that translates into the music and video. And the fun doesn't stop there with Fozzy's Rich Ward adding some sizzling guitar playing to the track as well.

“I’m excited for people to be mad at us because they can’t get this song out of their heads!" says Drayven of the song, while Charnas is stoked that the long-in-the-works collaboration finally came to fruition: "Ever since we shared the stage with them on the last Warped Tour, we knew that at some point we would need to collaborate with the like-minded horror fanatics known to the world as, Twiztid. This sick idea has finally become a reality..."

Johnny Andrews, who produced the track, says, "I love the way the guys in Twiztid have their own unique take on songwriting. The raps are always killer and the lyrics offer a fresh perspective I really appreciate. 'Envy' was a great example where two different worlds collided and the result was something that I’m really proud of.”

For the the video, the band turned to director Myles Erfurth to create the mysterious world that features a string of disappearances under bizarre circumstances.

Jamie Madrox tells us, "It's been a good long while since we've filmed a video with a director. Myles has an eye for film and a cinematic vision, so I rest assured we're in good hands."

"Once again I think we have outdone ourselves. We’ve created something that we think you’ll truly be blown away by. We are thrilled to have Spencer on the track, we knew this was something that needed to happen when we met in 2018," adds Monoxide.

"Envy" is featured on Twiztid's upcoming album Unlikely Prescription that's set to arrive on Sept. 10 via their Majik Ninja Entertainment label. Pre-orders will start on June 25, but for now you can pick up "Envy" via the platform of your choosing here.

Check out the song's lyrics, video and a behind-the-scenes photo gallery from the "Envy" video shoot below. And look for the band returning to the road in October. A handful of dates have been announced with tickets available here.

Twiztid Featuring Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas, "Envy" Lyrics

There's a suffering that's driving you mad

Ya hate the way they have what you never had

Something bigger better out of your class

You can taste it off the tip of your tongue

What it's like to be the favorite son

There's no telling what you'll do to become

The ones

You aren't Say what you want

The jealousy's absolute

You've already got

The claws digging into you

Hopelessly green

Like the sickness you feed

The greed never leaves

It just lies and deceives

believe me

this envy

Is gonna be the end You want what they got

But like it or not

Believe me

This Envy

Is gonna be the end of you

You're chasing their clout

Ya cheer when they're down

It's deadly

This envy

Is gonna be the end of you Greed is your god

Is your god

Believe me

This Envy

Is gonna be the end of you

You never get enough

Get Enough

It's deadly

This envy

Is gonna be the end of you

We're not talkin ‘bout passion

But the envy

What it really is

What it can be

Don't shoot the messenger

Who I am

What I got to say

Or really who sent me

We on a mission

To clear the air

Till its purified

Say what you will

But our love for this music will never die

To the envious hearts

To you we reply Say what you want

The jealousy's absolute

You've already got

The claws digging into you

Hopelessly green

Like the sickness you feed

The greed never leaves

It just lies and deceives You want what they got

But like it or not

Believe me

This Envy

Is gonna be the end of you

You're chasing their clout

Ya cheer when they're down

It's deadly

This envy

Is gonna be the end of you Greed is your god

Is your god

Believe me

This Envy

Is gonna be the end of you

You never get enough

Get Enough

It's deadly

This envy

Is gonna be the end of you Rotting away

So bitter the taste

Feed on the hate

Til you get what you want

Then you want something else You want what they got

But like it or not

Believe me

This Envy

Is gonna be the end You want what they got

But like it or not

Believe me

This Envy

Is gonna be the end of you

You're chasing their clout

Ya cheer when they're down

It's deadly

This envy

Is gonna be the end of you Greed is your god

Is your god

Believe me

This Envy

Is gonna be the end of you

You never get enough

Get Enough

It's deadly

This envy

Is gonna be the end of you

Twiztid Featuring Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas, "Envy"