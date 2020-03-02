New Zealand death metal veterans Ulcerate have just announced their sixth studio album, Stare Into Death and Be Still. The atonal favorites have also dropped the album’s title track, which clocks in at a satisfying eight-and-a-half minutes.

In the vein of Gorguts, Ulcerate are masters of complex and dissonant death metal, having released highly celebrated albums like 2009’s Everything Is Fire and 2013’s Vermis. With Stare Into Death and Be Still, Ulcerate promise another atmospheric and brutal offering with the texture of futuristic black metal and aural claustrophobia.

Stare Into Death and Be Still will explore the concept of “death reverence,” drawing on personal experience and confronting the fact that death and tragedy aren’t always sudden and violent. Often, people become passive observers trapped “in the silent horror of observing death calmly and cleanly.”

Ulcerate’s Stare Into Death and Be Still will be released April 24. Listen to the title track below and click here to pre-order the album.

Ulcerate, Stare Into Death and Be Still Artwork + Track Listing

Debemur Morti Productions

Ulcerate, Stare Into Death and Be Still Track Listing

1. The Lifeless Advance

2. Exhale the Ash

3. Stare Into Death and Be Still

4. There Is No Horizon

5. Inversion

6. Visceral Ends

7. Drawn Into The Next Void

8. Dissolved Orders