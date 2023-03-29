Underoath have parted ways with longtime guitarist James Smith, as Smith explained in a statement.

Aside from a brief hiatus that Smith took midway through his tenure with the prominent metalcore band, the rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist had been part of Underoath since 2003. He played on all Underoath albums since 2004's They're Only Chasing Safety.

"After 20 years of music and friendship, I was informed that I'm no longer a member of Underoath," Smith said on March 28, as Lambgoat first reported.

Smith continued, "This saddens me to say, but unfortunately is where we have ended up. I appreciate everyone who at any moment in their lives [has] felt inspired, accepted, comforted and energized by the music we created and the shows we performed."

He said it's his "honor and privilege to be a part of your lives … though we may have never met or shared our stories face to face. Your dedication, grace and love for this band have allowed us to exist this long."

Smith added, "The memories I have from this ride are more than anyone could ever expect in a lifetime, and I genuinely thank you all for being a part of it."

Underoath Are Currently on Tour

The split comes amid Underoath's ongoing U.S. tour with Periphery and Loathe. See Underoath's current dates here and get Underoath tickets here.

Underoath released the new single "Let Go" earlier this month; the album Voyeurist in 2022.

