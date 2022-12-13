Underoath Reveal 2023 U.S. Tour With Periphery + Loathe

Underoath are back for another round of shows next spring. The group just announced a 2023 headline run that will include support from special guests Periphery and Loathe, making it one of the must-see bills of the early calendar year.

The tour comes as the band are winding down support of their early 2022 release Voyeurist and starting to look ahead to new music. “We’re working on new music (as always). Some songs are done. Some are close. Some have just gotten started… but we wanted to find a way to bring you inside that creative process,” Underoath shares. “At every VIP meet & greet on the Blind Obedience tour, we’re going to be having a listening party of unreleased music we’re currently working on (in various stages of completion) as well as never before heard demos of songs you know well. You’ll get a taste of what’s to come as well as see how far songs you already love had to come to get to your ears. We think this is going to be rad for us *and* you because if one of our favorite band was doing it, we’d jump on it (which is always our mindset going into this sort of thing).”

As previously stated, Underoath will be joined on the run by Periphery, who recently revealed that they've completed their next album and details on that release should be coming soon. Loathe, meanwhile, are currently writing for the follow-up to 2021's The Things They Believe album.

The 24-city tour launches March 3 in Silver Spring, Md., crossing the country, then circling back to an April 2 finale in Nashville. All cities, dates and venues can be viewed below. Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 16) at 10AM local time via the band's website. You can also take part in a special Citi cardmember pre-sale through the Citi Entertainment program starting today (Dec. 13) at 11AM ET through Thursday (Dec. 15) at 10PM local time. As for those special VIP packages with the demo listening parties, head on over to the band's website for more details.

Underoath / Periphery / Loathe "The Blind Obedience" Tour 2023

March 03 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

March 04 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ The Sherman Theater*

March 05 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

March 07 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

March 08 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

March 10– East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt*

March 11 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Eagles Club*

March 13 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 14 – St Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

March 15 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Uptown Theater*

March 17 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotilion*

March 18 – Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre*

March 20 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution

March 21 – Portland, Ore. @ The Roseland Theater

March 23 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

March 24 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 26 – San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA

March 27 – Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rialto Theatre

March 29 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ The El Rey Theatre*

March 31 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Diamond Ballroom

April 01 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

April 02 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

*Not a Live Nation Date