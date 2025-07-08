Spiritbox Book 18-Date Headline Tour With Periphery + Honey Revenge

Spiritbox have booked an 18-date U.S. headline tour to wrap up a triumphant 2025.

The group will take out metal vets Periphery and rising rockers Honey Revenge on the run that is set to kick off Nov. 12 in Ontario, Calif. Dates currently run through a Dec. 7 finale in Wallingford, Ct.

It's been a big year for Spiritbox who issued their sophomore studio album, Tsunami Sea back in March. The album has already yielded the singles "Soft Spine," "Perfect Soul" and "No Loss, No Love." All three songs cracked the Top 20 on the U.S. Hot Hard Rock chart, while "Soft Spine" peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Hard Rock Digital Chart. Meanwhile, Tsunami Sea debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums and #26 on the Billboard 20

The band delivered a blistering performance of "Soft Spine" on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (July 7), which can be viewed below.

Spiritbox, "Soft Spine" on Jimmy Kimmel Live

How Do I Get Tickets?

There is an artist pre-sale for Spiritbox tickets that kicks off today (July 8) at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. You can sign up for the pre-sale now.

READ MORE: Spiritbox Speak About the Importance of Outside Influences

Meanwhile, those who don't sign up for the pre-sale will be able to get tickets through the general public on-sale that starts this Friday (July 11) at 10AM local time. Just visit the band's website to get your tickets.

All dates, cities and venues for the run can be viewed below.

Spiritbox / Periphery / Honey Revenge 2025 U.S. Tour

Nov. 12 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

Nov. 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater

Nov. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center

Nov. 18 - Cedar Park, Texas @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Nov. 19 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Nov. 21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Nov. 22 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

Nov. 23 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Midland Theatre

Nov. 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

Nov. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J. Brady Center

Nov. 28 - Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live!

Nov. 29 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks

Nov. 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Dec. 2 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Special Event Center

Dec. 3 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome

Dec. 5 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Freedom Hall

Dec. 6 - Kingston, R.I.. @ The Ryan Center

Dec. 7 - Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre