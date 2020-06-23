Has The Undertaker Really Retired From WWE?

The Undertaker, perhaps the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, may be officially retired from in-ring competition. After 30 years with WWE, Taker posted a tweet of himself exiting a Wrestlemania match, saying “Thank you” to his legions of fans.

Mysticism has always been The Undertaker’s strong suit, so a direct announcement doesn’t seem like the iconic performer’s ideal way to exit WWE. In the final installment of WWE’s incredible docuseries The Last Ride, the man also know as Mark Calaway said, “At this point in my life, in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring … It's time this cowboy really rides away. I can do more good outside the ring than I can inside. I'm finally at a place where I can accept that."

Calaway has experienced retirement moments in the past, notably leaving his hat, coat and gloves in the ring after losing to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33. Even more potential retirements were documented throughout the five-part The Last Ride series.

Undertaker posted this to his Twitter account earlier today:

However, as of this posting, The Undertaker has not yet been moved to the “alumni” section of WWE’s official roster of Superstars.

The Undertaker also recently signed a 15-year contract with WWE, though the company often signs former Superstars to continue promoting WWE and advocating for charities that WWE partners with.

“That extended contract is obviously not a contract that keeps me in the ring for 15 years,” Taker told Sports Illustrated. “It keeps the brand at home, and there are a lot of ways that Vince thinks I can contribute to the company after my days in the ring are done."

Mark Calaway's status with WWE is ultimately a mystery, but various hints point to his Wrestlemania Boneyard Match against AJ Styles as his final time competing.

The Undertaker recently spoke to Loudwire to discuss his favorite metal bands, the most metal WWE Superstar of all time and much more. Check out our exclusive chat with Mark Calaway here.