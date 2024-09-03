Unmasked Photo of Slipknot’s Mystery Member Revealed in Kelly Osbourne Post?

In a backstage photo shared on Kelly Osbourne's Instagram Story, Slipknot's mystery member may have been shown unmasked.

The post has since hit the 24-hour expiration window and is no longer visible on Osbourne's Instagram, but a screenshot was captured by The PRP and can be seen further down this page.

In the photo, toddler Sidney, the son of Osbourne and Slipknot's Sid Wilson, is seen looking closely at Corey Taylor's mask. The singer is hunched over, his face mostly smeared in black face paint which gives off a haunting, sunken look behind the openings of the mask.

In the background, another Slipknot member in a red jumpsuit is visible. His face is also partially smeared in black face paint. The visage, a bit blurry, is not recognizable as any of the known members of Slipknot, signaling that this is very likely the aforementioned mystery musician.

Backstage before Slipknot show, Corey Taylor shows mask to Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's son Sidney Instagram: @kellyosbourne loading...

What We Already Knew About Slipknot's Mystery Member

While the replacement for Craig Jones is not the newest member of the band, this person remains the lone anonymous figure among the masked nine-piece. Despite publicly joining in June of 2023, the keyboardist and sampler has managed to keep his identity under wraps.

That's not to say fans don't have some theories about the musician they've nicknamed "Samples Media." And Slipknot themselves appeared to let it slip earlier this year when they hid the names "Eloy" and "Jeff" in code on a teaser website.

Of course, we've since learned that ex-Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande has signed on as Jay Weinberg's successor, confirmed by Slipknot after he made his onstage debut with the group.

Many believe the Jeff in question is Jeff Karnowski, who was bandmates with Slipknot percussionist and visionary Shawn 'Clown' Crahan. Given that Michael "Tortilla Man" Pfaff was also a member of Dirty Little Rabbits, it stands to reason that the founding member would bring in someone he's familiar with.

