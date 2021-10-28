True crime is one of the most popular genres consumed in popular culture, whether through documentary, book or podcast. For those of you who are fans of rock and metal, but also love unsolved mysteries, we've got you covered.

For instance, there's been a multitude of deaths and disappearances over the years that all only had one thing in common — they were all Deadheads, or devout fans of The Grateful Dead. Some people were found dead and identified, others were unidentified and some people went missing and haven't been found since.

There are a few other unsolved mysteries that pertain to rock and metal artists, too, so if you're into that kind of stuff, scroll through the gallery below — and if you've got any tips, let us know.

6 Unsolved Mysteries in Rock + Metal