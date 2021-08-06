Unto Others, the new age goth rock/metal group hailing from Portland, Oregon and formerly known as Idle Hands, have just announced their second album, Strength, with a music video for the second new single, "Downtown."

As was exhibited on Mana, their 2019 debut album, Unto Others take equal inspiration from classic, melodic heavy metal bands and the goth rock vintage of The Cure, Sisters of Mercy, New Order, The Mission, etc. "Downtown," which comes on the heels of the first album single, "When Will Gods Work Be Done," is less reliant on metal's driving power and leans on clean-picked melodies and harmonies against its bobbing, nervous rhythm.

“I wish I could say it came to me like a bolt of lightning, but the record was a process — a challenging process, to write, record and mix," said singer/guitarist Gabriel Franco of the experience writing the new record, which was produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy, Crypt Sermon) at Redwood Studio in Philadelphia and Falcon Studios in Portland between June 2020 and April 2021.

Franco continued, "It was 10 months from beginning to end, and the most time I’ve ever spent on an album. You can decide if that's good or bad. Arthur did a great job giving the record an organic heavy sound and it was a privilege to work with him. What we have at the end is something I am extremely proud of, for better or worse, and a constant reminder to myself that we don't do things because they are easy, we do them because they are hard."

Watch the music videos for both "Downtown" and "When Will Gods Work Be Done" below and view the Strength album art and track listing beneath the videos.

Strength will be released on Sept. 24 on Roadrunner Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

Unto Others, "Downtown" Music Video

Unto Others, "When Will Gods Work Be Done" Music Video

Unto Others, Strength Album Art + Track Listing

Roadrunner Records

01. "Heroin"

02. "Downtown"

03. "When Will Gods Work Be Done"

04. "No Children Laughing Now"

05. "Destiny"

06. "Little Bird"

07. "Why"

08. "Just a Matter of Time"

09. "Hell Is for Children"

10. "Summer Lightning"

11. "Instinct"

12. "Strength"