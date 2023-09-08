Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has sold his home in Glendora, California, for $1.3 million — roughly $100,000 more than the asking price listed earlier this summer, as UCR reported.

The home was listed for sale in late July for $1,198,000, according to Realtor.com. The ranch-style property was last sold in 1980 for $180,000. Anthony had recently put around $200,000 into the house for renovations and upgrades. Now, we can see photos from inside and outside the house.

Find the pics near the bottom of this post.

From Realtor.com:

The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom residence is located just 26 miles east of Los Angeles. It’s just minutes away from restaurants, shops, and more. The 2,000-square-foot home was built in 1976 and features an open floor plan. The sleek, remodeled kitchen has an oversized center island, stainless-steel appliances, and dark wood cabinets. The living room has a gray brick fireplace, beamed ceiling, and sliding doors to the backyard. The bedrooms are spacious and feature sliding glass doors for outside access. The upgraded bathrooms feature tiled showers and sleek vanities.

After his time in Van Halen, Anthony went to perform with his fellow former Van Halen bandmate Sammy Hagar in the groups Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Chickenfoot and The Other Half.

Anthony parted ways with Van Halen around the time Wolf Van Halen took his place on bass in the band, playing alongside his father, Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, until Eddie's death in 2020. Van Halen subsequently disbanded after his death. In 2021, Wolf launched his current band, which he fronts, in Mammoth WVH.

