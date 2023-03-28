Last week, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony sang his version of Van Halen's classic Van Halen II cut "Somebody Get Me a Doctor" when he played a benefit for Save the Heartbeat in Costa Mesa, California, alongside special guests including Sammy Hagar.

Thankfully, some lucky concertgoers were on hand to capture footage of that and other songs.

Though sung by David Lee Roth on the 1979 studio recording, Anthony had already taken over lead vocals on "Somebody Get Me at Doctor" in concert with Van Halen as far back as the '90s. Hagar, who succeeded Roth as lead singer in Van Halen, now plays with Anthony in Sammy Hagar & The Circle.

Anthony's Guest-Filled Benefit Gig

Additional guests who joined Anthony onstage at the Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa on March 25 included Phil X (Bon Jovi), John 5 (Motley Crue) and Bumblefoot, among other musicians, according to Blabbermouth. Anthony accompanied Hagar on his "I Can't Drive 55" and the Montrose number "Rock Candy," and they played their cover of Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus"

In 2006, Wolfgang Van Halen replaced Anthony in Van Halen and performed alongside his father, Van Halen lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen, until Eddie's death in 2020. Van Halen subsequently disbanded. In 2021, Wolf released his debut with Mammoth WVH.

Save the Heartbeat is a nonprofit that aims to improve the lives of those affected by congenital heart disease (CHD), its website says. It helps raise funds for CHD research and advocates for early detection while engaging in outreach. In 2017, Anthony revealed he had lost his infant grandson to heart disease.

