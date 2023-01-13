After contracting COVID-19, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has canceled his upcoming appearance at the RokIsland festival, as confirmed in a new statement.

The five-day glam rock-oriented fest will be held from Jan. 17-21in Key West, Florida with host Eddie Trunk and Neil was originally slated to perform as a solo act on Jan. 19. Now, Lynch Mob and Slaughter have been added to that day's lineup, which also features Quiet Riot and 38 Special, the latter of which will serve as the new headliner. Additionally, Wig Wam, who were also supposed to play on the 19th, have bowed out.

Other headliners include Enuff Z'nuff, Loverboy, Styx and Tesla.

In a statement released through RokIsland's social media, Neil laments the cancelation, notes, "I am okay but this thing [COVID] is really kickin' my ass," and apologizes to the festival's organizers and the fans.

"I am disappointed to say the least. I was so looking forward to this show," he adds, "I am hopeful that I will have the opportunity to make this up in 2024."

Read the full statement below and for more information, visit the RokIsland website.

Hello RokIsland Friends, I am sad to report that yesterday I was diagnosed with Covid. I am okay but this thing is really kickin’ my ass. All that being said, I am unable to perform at RokIsland Fest next week. I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to the RokIsland Fest organizers and most of all my friends and fans. I am disappointed to say the least. I was so looking forward to this show. I am hopeful that I will have the opportunity to make this up in 2024. In closing, I wish all the attendees of RokIsland Fest 2023 a fun and exciting time with all the other amazing acts." -Vince Neil

Loudwire wishes Neil a quick and full recovery.

Catch the singer on the road later this year with Motley Crue and their world tour with Def Leppard and Alice Cooper and these dates. For tickets, head here.

