Vinnie Paul Estate Sale to Include Gear, Signed Memorabilia + Personal Items

As one of metal's most beloved musicians, Vinnie Paul amassed quite an amazing collection of gifted and purchased memorabilia, top notch gear and personal items that are now set to go on the block this week as part of Backstage Auctions latest estate sale.

The legendary Pantera and Hellyeah drummer died on June 22, 2018 at the age of 54 after a highly successful career, following the death of his brother "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott who was killed in 2004.

As part of the new estate sale, over 700 lots of Vinnie Paul collectibles will be made available including a number of gifted and acquired guitars, some coming from close Paul associates and music heroes, along with other apparel, artwork, awards, banners and backdrops, CDs and tapes, tour and promo items, drum kits and snares, household items, tour books, jewelry, accessories, magazines, photos, picks, strings, sticks, pins, buttons, promo items, sports memorabilia, toys and much, much more.

"The collection is a true testament to Vinnie's legacy and shows his passion for music, sports and living life to the fullest" Backstage Auctions founder Jacques Van Gool commented. "It is the ultimate Vinnie Paul celebration."

"Vinnie Paul is one of the most prolific and quintessential drummers in metal history. Pantera was — and still is — a torch-bearing giant with an unparalleled footprint in the broad universe of everything hard and heavy, opening the doors for generations of headbanging, axe-wielding and skin-pounding musicians," Van Gool added. "They have been rightfully credited as the inventors of groove metal, with Vinnie Paul as the master bricklayer. His drumming, and overall contribution to the genre, has left a lasting mark and we are proud and extremely honored to have been selected by the Vinnie Paul estate to offer his massive collection of memorabilia to his dedicated worldwide legion of fans."

Among the items on the block are several Dimebag Darrell guitars, Paul's own guitars, basses and drum kits and instruments from Tom Maxwell, Judas Priest, Paul Stanley, Dave Mustaine, Michael Schenker, Mike Mushok, Velvet Revolver, Alabama, Tim McGraw, Willie Nelson and more.

As a Texas native, Paul always showed loyalty to the Dallas Stars, Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers, and his sports memorabilia collection features numerous items from his hometown teams.

The auction will start this Thursday (May 26) at 2PM ET over at https://www.backstageauctions.com/. You can visit the site now to get a closer look at the variety of items going on the block. The auction will run through Sunday, June 5 until the closedown countdown starts at 2PM ET. All details on how to register and place your bids can be found here.