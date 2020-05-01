If you steal from people, you're a jerk. If you steal baby clothes from people, you're a bigger jerk. Volbeat singer Michael Poulsen was once gifted a bag of baby clothes from Metallica, and it was stolen from him when was in the airport to go home.

When Volbeat were touring with Metallica back in 2017 in support of Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, Poulsen's girlfriend gave birth to their baby girl. To congratulate the frontman, the thrashers gifted him Metallica-themed baby clothing.

"I was so excited about it, I couldn't wait to get home and show it to my girlfriend," the frontman recently recounted to Loudwire Nights. "And you know what? It got stolen in the airport. When I got home, somebody had opened up my bag and took all the baby clothes. What kind of person is doing that?"

See? What a jerk! The good news is, there was a happy ending to the story.

"When Metallica heard that, they sent two bags for me. So it was a win-win situation," Poulsen said laughing.

Take that, jerk!

Volbeat would be in the midst of a tour with fellow rockers Clutch right now if it weren't for the coronavirus pandemic. "Right now, we're just waiting like everybody else to get the green light to go out and do what we're supposed to do," the singer explained. Stay tune for any rescheduling announcements.

