Voragos 2022 – Tickets on SAIL Now

ICYMI: the inaugural VORAGOS: Destination Lunasea Beach, taking place Feb. 16-21, 2022, recently welcomed Mudvayne, Atreyu, Crown The Empire, Afterlife, Jose Mangin, Shannon Gunz and That Space Zebra Show to the ship! Mudvayne will play on board, as well as on Lunasea Beach with headliner Rob Zombie.

From exclusive shows with top-tier talent on the Storytellers Stage, to outrageous comedy sets from the stand-up comics, to the biggest names in rock music raging with everyone on the Pool Deck, the Voragos music festival vacation delivers IT ALL. Experience 45+ shows across 5 stages including the Lunasea Beach stage (with most bands playing multiple sets!) as well as unique artist-hosted activities and specially curated programming.

Book your vacation package now at www.voragos.com.

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS.