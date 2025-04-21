VOTE: Better Band – AC/DC vs. Metallica

Two icons enter, but only one can remain. Who is the better band - AC/DC or Metallica? That is our battle this week in Chuck's Fight Club for the Loudwire Nights radio show.

You've got two bands with impeccable resumes, a slew of hit albums and more huge songs that can typically fill a setlist. One has been dominating the hard rock world since the '70s while the other emerged as the biggest commercial success in the world of metal after their '80s debut.

AC/DC have powered through with Dave Evans, Bon Scott and Brian Johnson, seemingly only getting better with age and never missing a step despite the singer changes. You know the songs - "Back in Black," "You Shook Me All Night Long," "Highway to Hell," "For Those About to Rock We Salute You," "Thunderstruck," "Shoot to Thrill," "Rock 'n' Roll Train" and so many more. These Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have sold over 200 million albums worldwide.

Meanwhile, Metallica commanded the attention of '80s metal fans thanks to the Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets and And Justice for All albums. Then they did the unthinkable, penning heavy but more accessible material for their self-titled "black" album that saw them find the mainstream commercial success not often given to metal acts. Consistently a top draw at the concert box office and the record store register, Metallica have become the biggest and most identifiable band in metal.

READ MORE: The Big Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2025

You know both bands, but who would crown as the champ in this matchup? Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle in the 8PM hour of Monday's broadcast. Individual arguments will be made for the two bands in the 8PM hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, while you continue to rank the two acts using the voting tool at the bottom of this post. Your votes will be tallied and then a winner will be crowned and featured in a rock block at 8PM on the Friday Loudwire Nights airing.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.