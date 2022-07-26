Stormy weather forced the metalcore rockers Wage War out of their gig supporting headliners Three Days Grace in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last week. By the time the storm cleared, however, Three Days Grace were still able to perform their set on Saturday night (July 23). Still, Wage War fans who stuck around got a surprise gig from the band.

Wage War's scheduled stage show following the openers Zero 9:36 was cancelled. (Zero 9:36's set was cut short.) To make up for it, Wage War put on a short acoustic performance after the fact, playing five of their songs — "Godspeed," "Prison," "Gravity," "Johnny Cash" and "Circle the Drain" — for concertgoers near the entry gates at Capital Credit Union Park.

See the video down toward the bottom of this page.

"We know a lot of WW fans travel far to come see us," Wage War subsequently explained, sharing photos and footage from the scene.

The Fearless Records act continued, "Sadly, we weren't able to play our show as planned in Green Bay due to a storm that was rolling through. Luckily, the skies ended up clearing after a few hours so we invited our fans to an impromptu acoustic set instead!"

Rock station Razor 94.7 reported from the venue, "Following a killer set from Three Days Grace, a few hundred fans headed to the concourse to check out Wage War who had set up for a short acoustic set by the main entrance. Wage War stated that they were quite unprepared for the large crowd and apologized for not being able to amplify their instruments. Those who were there were just happy to be there. … Fans sang along in a beautiful moment."

Wage War's latest album, Manic, emerged last year. See the band's remaining summer 2022 tour dates with Three Days Grace under their post.

Wage War Play Impromptu Acoustic Show in Wisconsin - July 23, 2022

Three Days Grace + Wage War Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

July 27 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre

July 28 – Boston, Mass @ House of Blues

Aug. 1 – Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

Aug. 2 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Aug. 3 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Aug. 5 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

Aug. 6 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Aug. 7 – New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

Aug. 9 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Aug. 11 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb's BBQ

Aug. 12 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion

Aug. 13 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Wave

Aug. 15 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Aug. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium

Aug. 19 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater