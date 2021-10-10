This one will hit Nirvana fans right in the feels as Dave Grohl recently took his place behind the drumkit at one of his Storyteller book tour events in New York City and drummed along to the Nirvana classic "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

As many who've followed Grohl in the time since the death of Kurt Cobain know, the musician has been reluctant to revisit his work with Nirvana in the live setting, only pulling it out for special occasions. He's revisited Nirvana's work in recent years, first at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and later with special guests Krist Novoselic, Deer Tick's John McCauley and Joan Jett at the 2018 edition of Cal Jam.

So, when Grohl stepped behind the kit at The Town Hall on Oct. 5 in New York, fans in attendance were getting something rare and treasured. During the show, Grohl mixed sharing anecdotes with the occasional music performance, also playing acoustic versions of "This Is a Call," "My Hero," "Learn to Fly," "Best of You" and "Everlong." But with Nirvana's Nevermind recently passing its 30th anniversary, the timing seemed right to break out his thunderous drums from "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Grohl has dates this week at Los Angeles' Ford Theatre on Oct. 12 and 13. His new Storyteller book is out now and available at this location.

Dave Grohl Drums to Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

In other Grohl news, while part of his promotional activities for the new book, he also dropped by the BBC's children's show CBeebies. While on the show, he actually read from the book of another famous drummer, Ringo Starr, reciting from "Octopus's Garden." Starr's book was adapted from the popular Beatles song from their 1969 Abbey Road album. See footage of Grohl's appearance below.

Dave Grohl Recites From Ringo Starr's "Octopus's Garden" on CBeebies