Watch Dream Theater’s John Petrucci + Mike Portnoy Play Live Together for First Time in 12 Years

It's on! Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci and the band's former drummer Mike Portnoy have played their first live show together since Portnoy exited the band in 2010.

The onstage collaboration came about as Petrucci has just launched his North American tour in support of his Terminal Velocity solo album, and he's added bassist Dave LaRue to fill out his live trio supporting the record.

Petrucci and Portnoy's friendship continued in recent years, with the pair sharing a "Happy New Year's" photo in 2018. In 2020, Portnoy expressed his desire to work with Petrucci again, Earlier this year Portnoy caught Dream Theater live in concert for the first time since his exit. He's also mended fences with the band's singer James LaBrie and posed for photos with the band's members.

Portnoy eventually did collaborate with Petrucci on the Terminal Velocity album, marking their first recordings together since Portnoy exited Dream Theater, and now they're getting a chance to rock audiences on tour, just like the old days. Fan shot footage from the opening night (Oct. 5) of the tour taken at The Strand in Providence, Rhode Island can be viewed below.

The tour is booked through Nov. 17 in Toronto. Get your tickets here.

John Petrucci, Mike Portnoy + Dave LaRue Perform at The Strand in Providence, R.I.