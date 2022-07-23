Watch Fans Rebel After Weather Forces Kid Rock to Cancel Show

Mother Nature apparently is no fan of Kid Rock. The "All Summer Long" rap-rocker had a scheduled appearance at the North Dakota State Fair Friday night, but after a series of strong storms had been seen circling the area, the performance was delayed. Officials later made the decision to pull the plug entirely. Fans were none too pleased, bringing their own thunder while vocally and physically showing their disapproval for the cancelation.

As a fan video shows, people in the crowd were yelling, throwing hands up in the air and throwing items. And then there was one guy who had the great idea to take to the stage himself, where he was quickly tackled by security.

FAN CRASHES THE STAGE AFTER KID ROCK'S SET WAS CANCELED

According to local news station KFYR, around 18,000 people were in the crowd, some who "had been waiting hours" when the decision was made by Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed at 10:30 PM local time, after tornado warnings had previously been issued in the area. The station reported that some irate fans were seen throwing bottles and one man was handcuffed and taken away by police. TMZ has posted additional photos.

Kid Rock released his own statement on Twitter, in which he admitted he also was "so pissed off" (in all caps for extra emphasis) with the cancelation, but tried to assuage the situation by saying no one but Mother Nature could be blamed and asked fans to "take care of each other."

North Dakota State Fair officials stated they will be issuing refunds for the cancelation and further explained their rationale, stating, "Due to the safety concerns of the high winds, lightning, and severe weather in the area, the Kid Rock concert had to be cancelled. The North Dakota State Fair will be issuing refunds to all ticket purchasers.”

The news hasn't been wholly well received though. Many fans are upset that the storms seemed to have passed through the area, and opener Night Ranger was able to play an extended set even as weather was brewing.

As one posted on Twitter, "Really?? What winds ? There were no winds. And the officer making the announcement, because u didn't even do that..said it was due to lightening! And I say again...what lightening?? The fair rides didn't even stop. You lost a very huge fan, in me tonight. Make that 18k fans."

Even with the uproar and "lost" fans, Kid Rock is probably unfazed by it. As he not too long ago told Fox News host Tucker Carlson regarding cancel culture, "I am uncancellable ... [cause] I don't give a fuck. I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to – no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

