Watch Ozzy Sing ‘War Pigs’ in the Opening Clip for WWE’s ‘Survivor Series: WarGames’

Last night (Nov. 26), WWE’s highly anticipated Survivor Series: WarGames livestreaming and pay-per-view event took place. Although viewers didn’t require anything extra to get excited, the fact that the program opened with a nearly three-minute montage featuring Ozzy Osbourne lip-syncing Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” certainly helped.

In the full clip, the Prince of Darkness sits upon an elaborate throne (in a darkened room) as he sings, screams, cackles and makes all sorts of metal gestures. Covered in red and blue lights, his performance is fittingly colorful and intense, and he concludes by staring into the camera and gleefully declaring: “Welcome to WarGames!”

Of course, his sections are intercut with cinematic footage of numerous wrestlers psyching themselves up, engaging in brawls and the like. There are also some dynamic CGI shots of various cages, as well as healthy doses of pyrotechnics and lasers illuminating the venue.

As noted by Blabbermouth, this wasn’t the first time the Black Sabbath classic was used by WWE, as it previously showed up during NXT’s 2020 Takeover: WarGames. Likewise, Osbourne’s song “Parasite” was chosen as the official theme song for this year’s Survivor Series: WarGames.

That’s not too surprising considering that “I Don’t Wanna Stop” (from Black Rain) was the official theme song for 2007’s Judgement Day. Similarly, “Straight to Hell” (from Ordinary Man) was the official theme song for 2021 and 2022’s Hell in a Cell.

Plus, Osbourne’s made a number of live appearances at various WWE events over the years, going as far back as 1986’s WrestleMania II. He was even inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

This past Wednesday (Nov. 23), WWE tweeted a special message from Osbourne about his newest studio LP, Patient Number 9, which came out in September. Aside from being praised by most critics and fans, the album was named one of Loudwire’s “50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022.” It’s also been nominated for Best Rock Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

You can view WWE's tweet and the full 'War Pigs' clip below.

Ozzy Sings “War Pigs” in Opening Montage for WWE’s 2022 Survivor Series: WarGames