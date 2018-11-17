Watch Philip Anselmo’s Band Play Entire Pantera Set

There's nothing like the buzz of a word-of-mouth type set, and Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals set the metal world ablaze Friday night (Nov. 16) as word quickly spread that they were planning to do a full set of Pantera covers.

A thankful Anselmo greeted the audience, praising his "death metal" band for adapting to take on the Pantera classics, then stating, "Let's make this clear. I'm doing this set in honor of Vince and Dime." After a false start, the band got the night rolling with "Use My Third Arm." Watch the intro and concert opener in the player below.

In total, the band played 11 songs for the packed in crowd at Los Angeles' Viper Room. The night included a guest turn by Child Bite's Shawn Knight, helping out on "I'm Broken." For those who weren't able to attend, the entire show streamed online. You can still watch the performance via the Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals Facebook page on in the player below.

Drummer Vinnie Paul died on June 22 of this year at the age of 54. He became the second member of Pantera to pass, following his brother, guitarist Dimebag Darrell, who died in 2004 after being killed by a gunman onstage. Darrell was 38.

Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals 'Pantera' Set List at The Viper Room

1. Use My Third Arm

2. Mouth For War

3. Becoming

4. Walk

5. Death Rattle

6. I'm Broken (with Child Bite's Shawn Knight)

7. This Love

8. Fucking Hostile

9. Hellbound

10. Domination / Hollow

11. A New Level

Watch Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals Perform Pantera