Brian May and Serj Tankian teamed up and performed together while at the Starmus Festival in Armenia yesterday (Sept. 7). Watch the Queen guitarist and System of a Down singer perform a classic Queen song onstage together.

Starmus is described as a science and art festival that celebrates science communication with world-class scientists, engineers, artists and astronauts according to the festival's website. The theme of Starmus VI was 50 Years on Mars, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first soft landing on Mars.

May is not only a rockstar but also an astrophysicist and a co-founder of the festival. He's performed at every Starmus, and this year was no exception. Tankian joined the Queen guitarist to perform "The Show Must Go On" with Sons of Apollo singer Jeff Scott Soto, 10cc singer Graham Gouldman, opera singer Montserrat Marti as well as the Armenian National Orchestra. A video of their performance together is below.

Some comments on the YouTube video include, "Tankian and Brian may are just [the] dream team" and "this is one of the most epic collaborations in the history of rock, especially for the interpretation of this beautiful song."

May worked together with theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and cosmonaut Alexei Leonov to create the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communications. The award is given to "individuals and teams who have made significant contributions to science communications" and some previous winners include Elon Musk and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Watch Serj Tankian Join Brian May to Play Classic Queen Song at Festival