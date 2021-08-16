Watch Surviving Soundgarden Members Perform With Brandi Carlile

Surviving Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd came together over the weekend to play two of their songs live with singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile.

The rockers joined Carlile onstage during her concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state on Saturday (Aug. 14) to play Badmotorfinger's "Searching With My Good Eye Closed" and Superunknown's "Black Hole Sun." This was the first time the Soundgarden trio played together in their home state since the death of frontman Chris Cornell in 2017.

"Are you ready to sing — scream — for one of the best rock 'n' roll bands in the world?" Carlile shouted from the stage before introducing the members of Soundgarden.

Check out videos of the performances below.

The singer had previously recorded the two songs with Thayil, Cameron and Shepherd for a special Record Store Day release in 2020 titled A Rooster Says. The tracks became available for streaming at the end of December.

Carlile sang "Black Hole Sun" live with Soundgarden at the 2019 I Am the Highway tribute concert for Cornell, but this past weekend was her first time performing the Badmotorfinger tune with them.

“‘Searching With My Good Eye Closed’ is one of Chris’ greatest songs, it has so much depth," Cameron told Rolling Stone last fall. "Hearing Brandi and the twins completely rock the fuck out on that tune was amazing. I love how it turned out. Kim’s solo is pretty incredible too.”

“We had a blast," the drummer continued. "I think most people assume the three of us over and done with since Chris passed away, but that’s not the case. It’s nice to know that people still want to hear us play together."

Soundgarden + Brandi Carlile, "Black Hole Sun" Live

Soundgarden + Brandi Carlile, "Searching With My Good Eye Closed" Live