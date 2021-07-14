We Came As Romans Challenge You to ‘Die or Grow’ on New Song ‘Darkbloom’

Two years ago, We Came As Romans debuted their first pair of new songs since the tragic 2018 death of clean singer Kyle Pavone and now they're back with another new single, "Darkbloom," which is accompanied by a music video.

Cold Like War, the band's latest album, was released in 2017 and while there's no word regarding a potential new full length, fans can at least rejoice in the fact that the band has dished out some new material, especially after the void of releases last year as a result of the pandemic.

"Darkbloom" is an empowering track from the Michigan-based metalcore mainstays where they challenge listeners to "die or grow" amid a skillful blend of haunting atmospheric touches, jagged riffs and a soaring refrain.

"The idea behind 'Darkbloom' is that even through the darkest, most difficult times of life, there is still the potential, or possibility, of personal growth," said guitarist Joshua Moore (via Blabbermouth).

"As long as we're not willing to completely concede to the negative emotion or thought that feels like it has taken over, then we can be strong enough to overcome and push through to a different future," he continued and further explained, "This song is about having the mind to be able to acknowledge the reality of situations we're in, but having the strength to weather the adversity. It's about making the choice to keep putting the effort forth to move your life forward, in the face of the most difficult times you'll experience."

Watch the video for "Darkbloom" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.

While We Came As Romans are looking forward with new material, they'll be revisiting their very beginning this fall on a headlining U.S. tour in which they'll be performing their To Plant a Seed debut in its entirety. It will be the last time the group performs these songs live and the trek will feature support from The Devil Wears Prada, Dayseeker and Hollow Front.

Head here to see if the tour is stopping near you.

We Came As Romans, "Darkbloom" Lyrics

I won't pretend that I can see the end

The light may fade but I won't wither away Everything looks the same I know it all too well

Am I numb and afraid

Of looking at myself Day or night

I'm fighting the feelings I hide behind

If it all comes undone We'll black out the sun

I will find my own light that's buried inside me I won't pretend that I can see the end The light may fade but I won't wither away Every choice that I make The seeds that I sow

I'm faced with my pain Like a fork in the road Die or grow When they black out the sun

I will find my own light that's buried inside I won't pretend that I can see the end

The light may fade but I won't wither away Die or grow

We Came As Romans, "Darkbloom" Music Video