It's back on! We Came as Romans will finally get a chance to make good on the celebration of the tenth anniversary of their To Plant a Seed album, albeit a little late, this fall.

The band had initially planned to celebrate the album last spring but the pandemic nixed those plans, forcing the group to alter their tour to a 2021 run.

"We are ecstatic to finally be able to perform TPAS in its entirety and celebrate its anniversary," says singer Dave Stephens. "Before the tour was originally cancelled due to the COVID outbreak, the shows were incredible. I have no doubt in my mind they will be better than ever this time around and some of our most memorable ones to date!"

When the tour was first announced, guitarist Joshua Moore had stated, "We're really excited to announce the anniversary tour for our first record To Plant a Seed. Being able to watch our fans connect with us through music over the last decade has been an amazing privilege, and it all started with To Plant a Seed. Way back in 2009 when we recorded it, we had no idea where it would take us or what we were really even doing, and it's awesome to see that we can play these songs still, and feel that connection with you. But over the course of the years, we've released four other albums and we're even working on a fifth! With that being said, we are going to be throwing these songs into the vault of old WCAR — and retiring them from all future setlists after this tour. So make sure you grab your tickets and come hear these songs one last time live."

Not only will fans get to see the band revisit the record, but there's a pretty impressive support lineup joining the run as well. The Devil Wears Prada, Dayseeker and Hollow Front will provide support on the trek, which kicks off Sept. 29 in Philadelphia and carries over into November.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 25 at 10AM local time. Pre-sale tickets are available now. See all the stops listed below and get your tickets here.

We Came as Romans "To Plant a Seed" Anniversary Tour Dates

Atom Splitter PR

Sept. 29 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Sept. 30 — Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Oct. 1 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

Oct. 2 — New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre

Oct. 3 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Oct. 5 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Oct. 6 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Oct. 7 — Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger

Oct. 8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Oct. 9 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Oct. 10 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Oct. 12 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 13 — Dallas, Texas @ Canton Hall

Oct. 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom

Oct. 16 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Vinyl

Oct. 17 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 19 — Pomona, Calif. @ The Glasshouse

Oct. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent Theater

Oct. 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Oct. 23 — Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre

Oct. 24 — Reno, Nev. @ Cargo

Oct. 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Oct. 27 — Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

Oct. 29 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

Oct. 30 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Oct. 31 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Nov. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 3 — Columbus, Ohio @ The Athenaeum

Nov. 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Nov. 6 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall

Nov. 7 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Crofoot