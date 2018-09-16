Kudos to Weezer! Surprises do let us know they care. Rivers Cuomo's crew were recently added as a headliner for this weekend's Riot Fest after Blink-182 had to fall out due to Travis Barker's ongoing medical issues, and thanks to Weezer, Riot Fest attendees still got a taste of Blink-182 during the band's set.

The group worked up a cover of Blink's "All the Small Things" for the Riot Fest audience, doing an admirable job with the pop-punk favorite. You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance in the player above.

While Weezer incorporated the Blink song into their set, it was not too much of a stretch for them as Rivers Cuomo had performed a cover of the track on his solo dates earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Barker was diagnosed with blood clots and ordered by doctors to stop performing until they could get the matter under control. While Barker has been getting treatment, the band canceled the remainder of their Las Vegas residency earlier this month. "Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends, and bandmates for all the love and support,” said Barker.

Weezer have most of the fall off after spending a good portion of the year playing dates with the Pixies. The band's next scheduled performance comes Nov. 30 in Orlando at the Florida Man Music Festival, with a few dates in December as well. See their stops here.

Blink-182 Albums Ranked