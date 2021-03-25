Weezer Giving ‘OK Human’ Album Live Debut With LA Philharmonic + Youth Orchestra Los Angeles

In this time of Covid, everyone's doing livestreamed shows but Weezer are pulling out the stops to provide something special for their viewing audience, debuting the entire OK Human album live and inviting special guests from the LA Philharmonic and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles to join them.

The concert will take place live from the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on April 16 and will also include a fair amount of classic Weezer cuts as well. You can get an idea of how this will translate by checking out the arrangement on the Weezer favorite "Buddy Holly" in the event trailer below.

This is the perfect time to pull off such a collaboration as OK Human is the first time the band has ever featured full orchestration on any of their records.

This special event will be streamed three times, debuting on Friday, April 16 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT. Additional showings will take place on April 17 at 6PM BST and 6PM AUS EST for the global viewing audience. There will also be a limited run of VIP tickets that includes a 30-minute Q&A with the band immediately following the show.

Tickets and show merch packages are currently available at this location.

Weezer, "OK Human With LA Philharmonic + YOLA" Video Trailer

Crush Music / Atlantic Records