Who: Alice in Chains, Limp Bizkit + More

What: Welcome to Rockville Festival

When: April 27-28, 2013

Why: Alice in Chains and hometown heroes Limp Bizkit head up the Jacksonville-based festival, but Shinedown, Stone Sour, Three Days Grace, Papa Roach, Bullet for My Valentine, Halestorm, Buckcherry, Hollywood Undead, All That Remains, Device and more are also booked to play the music weekend.

Tickets: Purchase Here