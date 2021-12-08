Danny Wimmer Presents has revealed the full lineup for the 2022 Welcome to Rockville festival, which is set to take place in Daytona Beach, Fla. Guns N' Roses, Korn, Foo Fighters and KISS will headline the event, which will also feature performances from Megadeth, Shinedown, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Spiritbox, Ministry, Mammoth WVH and more.

Welcome to Rockville will serve as DWP's first festival in 2022, taking place May 19 through the 22 at the Daytona International Speedway. This year, the event took place in November at the same location, and had 161,000 total fans physically attend, while 1.2 million watched the livestream from home.

"We knew we needed to up the ante in 2022 so we went and booked the biggest lineup that has ever been booked for an American rock festival. We are so excited to welcome the biggest names in rock for one epic weekend this May," Danny Wimmer said in a press release.

Single-day passes are available for the festival starting at $99.50 plus fees, while four-day passes are $249.50 plus fees. Fans can also utilize a layaway option and put $10 for any pass now until Dec. 31 of this year. All options are available now on the event website.

See the full lineup broken down by day below, and check out the announcement video underneath.

Thursday (May 19): KISS, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, In This Moment, Black Label Society, Clutch, Down, Mammoth WVH, Bad Wolves, Fuel, Tetrarch, Ill Nino, Shaman's Harvest, Plush, Gemini Syndrome, Solence, Oxymorrons, Moodring + more TBA.

Friday (May 20): Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Seether, Parkway Drive, Skillet, Ministry, In Flames, Sevendust, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, Don Broco, New Years Day, Ded, Stick to Your Guns, Diamante, Archetypes Collide, Death Tour + more TBA.

Saturday (May 21): Guns N' Roses, Shinedown, Rise Against, Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Nothing More, Baroness, Dirty Honey, Alexisonfire, John 5, Saint Asonia, Sick of it All, Agnostic Front, The Violent, Against the Current, S8nt Elektric, Afterlife, Widow7 + more TBA.

Sunday (May 22): Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, The Struts, Poppy, The Hu, Spiritbox, Bones UK, The Chats, Lilith Czar, Poorstacy, Radkey, Motor Sister, Nova Twins, The Mysterines, Aeir + more TBA.

Welcome to Rockville 2022 Announcement Trailer

Danny Wimmer Presents