Wendy's appears to be ready to release an emo album.

Yes, THAT Wendy's where you can get a burger and a Frosty.

Wendy's Emo Tease Explained

When it comes to creating a unique social media presence, Wendy's tends to stand out among most fast food chains. Whether it is purposely making their Facebook look like it is run by clueless boomers or hitting back with a snarky response on X, Wendy's creates an online personality that isn't always focused on selling its menu items.

So it wasn't a total surprise when the chain dropped an image on Instagram this week showing the classic "Wendy" caricature, with her trademark red hair swooping down over one eye. The haircut looks like a throwback to the early 2000s mall emo era.

READ MORE: 17 Essential Early 2000s Emo Albums Everyone Should Own on Vinyl

The post text also claims Wendy's is putting out an album, but it gives no hint that it is an actual music release.

"It was never a phase, album out 9.23.26"

Wendy's has yet to follow up on the tease since it was first shared on Monday.

Music Fans Have the Best Reactions to Wendy's Emo Tease

Regardless of how few details were in the post, Wendy's message seemed to resonate with Instagram users who bombarded the comments section.

"We are getting a @wendys album before MCR5?!" one user commented, referencing My Chemical Romance's long-awaited fifth studio album.

Others took a moment to offer up their best Wendy's-inspired emo lyrics.

"I'm outside your drive-thru window with my raddiiiooo," a user commented as a parody of lyrics from Hawthorne Heights' 2004 single, "Niki FM."

Then there were the suggested song titles:

"Welcome to the Snack Parade"

"I Fry Potatoes Not Tragedies"

"Dear Wendy, Count Me In (For a Frosty, spicy nuggets and a large fries)"

Of course there has to be at least one guy in the comments still trying to gatekeep the mid-2000s emo scene.

"It's not punk rock, counterculture or emo to have Wendy's involved in our scene."

Wendy's via Instagram Wendy's via Instagram

True to form, Wendy's hit back with the appropriate response.

"Panic in the comment section."

Need some inspiration for your own emo hair? Keep reading to see then-and-now comparisons of some of the biggest emo stars of the 2000s.