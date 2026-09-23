Wendy's has dropped an emo album and the fast food chain has gotten some recognizable bands involved in the hilarious new songs.

The emo album was hinted at on social media earlier this week when Wendy's debuted a new logo showing the iconic "Wendy" character with her red hair swooping down over one of her eyes.

Wendy's wendys emo logo

According to album credits available on streaming sites, Songs to Listen to in a Wendy's Parking Lot is a collaboration between the burger chain and Oregon-based Rise Records.

Who Is On Wendy's Emo Album?

Wendy's brought in actual musicians from various bands for Songs to Listen to in a Wendy's Parking Lot to create emo tracks inspired by the restaurant and its food. Among those involved in the project are members of:

"Parking lots and Frosty spoons will get me over you," Beau Bokan of blessthefall sings on "The Best Combo Meal on the Worst Night of My Life."

Fans of the band seem to be into the kitschy track, which may have been Wendy's hope for the project all along.

"If blessthefall doesn't play this on their next tour, I will cry in a Wendy's parking lot with the best combo meal of my life," one fan commented on Instagram.

What Songs Are on Wendy's Emo Album

In addition to the track about getting the best combo meal on a sad day, the rest of Songs to Listen to in a Wendy's Parking Lot is comprised of titles that land at the intersection of fast food and early 2000s humor.

Wendy’s/Rise Records Wendy's - Songs to Listen to in a Wendy’s Parking Lot - EP

On "I Miss the Sunroom," Silverstein's Shane Told shares his heartbreak over Wendy's locations ditching that weird sunroom thing they used to have on the fronts of their restaurants. Another track is dedicated to the death of a Frosty, Wendy's signature frozen dessert served at all locations.

Here is the complete track listing for Songs to Listen to in a Wendy's Parking Lot:

'She Said She Didn't Want Fries'

'Salt in the Wound'

'I Miss the Sunroom'

'The Best Combo Meal on the Worst Day'

'It's Not a Phase, It's a 10pc'

'My Frosty's Funeral'

In addition to YouTube, Wendy's emo album is also available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

If you're just realizing this wasn't all just a phase after all and you need to revisit your emo past, keep reading to see then-and-now comparisons of some of the biggest emo stars of the 2000s.