Wes Borland to Unearth Demos of Shelved Eat the Day Project

After exiting Limp Bizkit in 2001, Wes Borland had his hand in a number of projects. One of the more interesting was a group called Eat the Day that launched in 2001, but never released any music as Borland couldn't find a singer for the group. But it appears as though Borland is ready to let fans in on what could've been, revealing his plans to issue a "demo album" this week.

When the band launched in 2001, it initially feature Borland's brother Scott on guitar, Greg Isabelle on drums and Kyle Weeks on electronics, a lineup that mirrored his other band Big Dumb Face.

The group eventually morphed while Borland sought out a singer while sifting through hundreds of demo submissions and auditioning candidates. He spoke in one interview about having two records worth of material and envisioning At the Drive-In's Cedric Bixler-Zavala as his ideal vocalist for the band.

By 2003, Borland decided to shelve the project, unable to find the right singer. But before that happened, there was an attempt to combine forces with another project Borland had been in, The Damning Well, which included A Perfect Circle's Josh Freese, Filter's Richard Patrick and Nine Inch Nails' Danny Lohner. However, in announcing the band's hiatus, Borland stated that the creative differences of the four musicians were too great to produce an album they felt good about.

Now, in 2020, Borland posted a taste of music from the Eat the Day demo album titled "Whalephant." Hear the instrumental piece below, and stay tuned later this week to see what else surfaces from the demos.